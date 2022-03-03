Troy University expands nursing program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses. With an expansion of the nursing program at Troy University, they are hoping to help.

Nursing students at Troy University’s Montgomery campus are learning the critical skills to one day be on the front lines to save lives.

“It’s a passion. I decided to do nursing because it goes with what I like to do. I like to take care of patients, take care of people, and be compassionate,” said Christelle Deugoue, Troy Nursing Student.

Right now the need for nurses is unprecedented.

“The shortage of nursing is one of the biggest health needs in the state,” John Garner, Interim Dean for the College of Health and Human Services at Troy University.

Garner says that’s the reason behind the expansion of their Associate of Science in Nursing.

“We felt that during the day, it didn’t offer the opportunity for people that may currently work but want to pursue a nursing career. Opening a nighttime cohort would open up for more opportunities.” said Garner.

In addition to the night classes, admission will be available in the fall and spring. Garner says they will be able to create a pipeline of nurses.

“People that have the heart to and the medical want are going to be perfect in that field,” said Garner.

Troy’s has a reputation of producing quality nurses. They have a 100% job rate for the nursing programs.

For more information on the Troy Nursing (ASN) program CLICK HERE.

