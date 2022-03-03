Advertisement

Troy University expands nursing program

As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses....
As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses. With an expansion of the nursing program at Troy University they are hoping to help.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses. With an expansion of the nursing program at Troy University, they are hoping to help.

Nursing students at Troy University’s Montgomery campus are learning the critical skills to one day be on the front lines to save lives.

“It’s a passion. I decided to do nursing because it goes with what I like to do. I like to take care of patients, take care of people, and be compassionate,” said Christelle Deugoue, Troy Nursing Student.

Right now the need for nurses is unprecedented.

“The shortage of nursing is one of the biggest health needs in the state,” John Garner, Interim Dean for the College of Health and Human Services at Troy University.

Garner says that’s the reason behind the expansion of their Associate of Science in Nursing.

“We felt that during the day, it didn’t offer the opportunity for people that may currently work but want to pursue a nursing career. Opening a nighttime cohort would open up for more opportunities.” said Garner.

In addition to the night classes, admission will be available in the fall and spring. Garner says they will be able to create a pipeline of nurses.

“People that have the heart to and the medical want are going to be perfect in that field,” said Garner.

Troy’s has a reputation of producing quality nurses. They have a 100% job rate for the nursing programs.

For more information on the Troy Nursing (ASN) program CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow could face additional charges
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar
Wade Marsh
Coffee County search warrant nets dozens of guns, drugs

Latest News

Wildcats prepare for final basketball game this season
Wildcats prepare for final basketball game this season
Troy women’s basketball dominates in first tourney game
Troy women’s basketball dominates in first tourney game
Spring Break travelers hit Highway 431
Highway 431 could start to see Spring Break travelers
dry grass
Developing drought sparking brush, grass fires across Wiregrass
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for...
Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe