Pastor Kenneth Glasgow could face additional charges

Attorneys say, already facing drug charge, civil rights activist is possible target of another investigation.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow, facing drug charges, is apparently under investigation by federal authorities for other potential crimes.

“Defense counsel has been informed that another investigation against (Glasgow) is ongoing,” his attorneys wrote in a motion filed this week in U.S.District Court seeking to postpone his federal trial on charges he trafficked cocaine.

They also point out a co-defendant in that drug case has eluded arrest for months; a Dothan man Glasgow’s attorneys describe as a major player in the alleged (drug) conspiracy.

Read: Glasgow indicted on drug charges following murder arrest. (This story continues below)

Glasgow founded The Ordinary People’s Society, a group that promotes social justice initiatives. He is civil rights leader Al Sharpton’s brother.

He is represented by three highly regarded Alabama attorneys—Derek Yarbrough, James W. (Jim) Parkman, and former U.S. Attorney George Beck.

