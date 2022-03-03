News4 Now: What’s Going On
WATCH LIVE AT 11:00 A.M.
Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4′s Carmen Fuentes takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Watch in the attached live stream at 11:00 a.m.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of March 3, 2022
- Artist Workshop: Glass Blowing | Thursday, Mar. 3rd - Sunday, Mar. 6th
- AARP Tax-Aid: FREE Tax Help! | Thursday, Mar. 3rd
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, Mar. 4th
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, Mar. 4th
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, Mar. 5th
- First Saturday Family Day | Saturday, Mar. 5th
- Plus paint parties, car shows, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.