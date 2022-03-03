Advertisement

New gambling legislation introduced in legislature

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) today will announce he has filed gambling legislation in the Senate. He will provide remarks and answer questions from the media regarding the bill.

