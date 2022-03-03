Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Enterprise boys’ basketball team is set to hit the court Thursday and its déjà vu as they take on Spain Park.

The team they defeated to make their first state championship last season.

Enterprise boys’ basketball back to Birmingham for the second time in as many years.

“We’ve got Quentin Hayes, Elijah Terry, they were starters on our team last year that were in that environment that had that experience,” said head basketball coach Rhett Harrelson. “They kind of see the writing on the wall, they know it’s close to being over, and they’re hungry and they really want to win right now.”

Although the team has had to replace several key players Enterprise has several returners from that team who got a taste of playing in legacy arena, passing down vital knowledge.

“Just don’t let the light get too big,” said senior Quentin Hayes. “Every game is the same, every court is the same, every goal is the same, and we just got to play on how we’ve been playing all season, regardless of where we’re at.”

“Just a play at a time, go hard every play because it could be the end just like that,” said senior Elijah Terry

After leaving as runners up a year ago, this group is ready to bring the City of Progress its first basketball state championship.

“It’s huge not only to the city, but to ourselves,” Hayes added. “We didn’t get to finish it last year, so this is our first step of trying to finish it this year. Send a statement to the whole state, you know that we’re going to be a consistent team every year regardless of who’s here and we want to bring a state championship back home to Enterprise.”

So, what does Enterprise need to do to capture its first ring?

“Comes down to who’s the grittier, who’s the toughest, who’s the more physical, who’s the most connected team. Those have kind of been the points of emphasis,” Harrelson finished.

Now the Wildcats are putting the past behind them in hopes of a better outcome this season.

Enterprise will take on Spain Park Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

