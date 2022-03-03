Dothan receives grant for synthetic turf field

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Area Chamber Foundation has been granted $250,000 by the Atlanta Falcons through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a synthetic turf field at the old Grandview Elementary School campus in Dothan, Ala.

The grant from the Falcons, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year. The field will serve more than 400 students and youth football players.

The Falcons have also granted the Stone Mountain (Ga.) High School Department of Athletics $250,000 through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation’s leading community development support organization – has supported the construction or renovation of 416 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $58 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

“These LISC funds will help to upgrade the field at Grandview Elementary School and give our city’s youth the opportunity to learn and compete on a state-of-the-art surface,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “We are grateful for the investment in our city and in our youth.”

“As a Dothan native, I know how important this grant is to the community and its young athletes,” said NFL FLAG Executive Director and former NFL safety Izell Reese. “The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program is an amazing initiative, and I’m thrilled they’ve chosen to team up with the Falcons and bring their next project to my hometown.”

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

“Outdoor recreation, and the health benefits that come with it, is in high demand throughout the country,” said BEVERLY SMITH, LISC’s vice president of Sports & Recreation. “This Stone Mountain field – like all of those that the Grassroots Program has established over the years – will provide opportunities for young people to compete in a safe, structured environment.”

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org

About LISC

LISC is one the country’s largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since our founding, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments, develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org .

