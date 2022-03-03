Coffee County search warrant nets dozens of guns, drugs

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A search warrant of an Enterprise home has netted dozens of guns and drugs.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth says the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office along with Enterprise and Elba police executed the warrant in the 300 block of Grubbs Street in Enterprise.

Officers recovered enough marijuana to charge 45-year-old Wade Lee Marsh of Enterprise with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 27 firearms were also discovered in the search.

Marsh was take to the Coffee County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

