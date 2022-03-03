Advertisement

Coffee County search warrant nets dozens of guns, drugs

Wade Marsh
Wade Marsh(Coffee County SO)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A search warrant of an Enterprise home has netted dozens of guns and drugs.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth says the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office along with Enterprise and Elba police executed the warrant in the 300 block of Grubbs Street in Enterprise.

Officers recovered enough marijuana to charge 45-year-old Wade Lee Marsh of Enterprise with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 27 firearms were also discovered in the search.

Marsh was take to the Coffee County Jail. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar
Dollar General announced the opening of its newest location Monday at 6240 N. Rivers Ave. in...
Samson Dollar General facing staffing issues

Latest News

Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations
Two suspects have been arrested after a fatal shooting victim was found in the area of Hicks...
2 arrested last month in Union Springs capital murder case
Carroll High School to move to block schedule
News4 - Carroll High School moving to block schedule next year
Campbellton gas station modifies hours due to staffing issues
News4 - Campbellton gas station modifies hours due to staffing issues