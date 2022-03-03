Advertisement

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Alabama boater

U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel...
U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel was found near a Florida fishing pier with its throttle engaged but no one inside.(Live 5 (file))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Coast Guard officials say they’ve suspended the search for an Alabama boater whose vessel was found near a Florida fishing pier with its throttle engaged but no one inside.

Officials say the search for 63-year-old John Hayden was suspended around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that rescue crews had searched more than 1,426 nautical miles.

The search began Monday near Fort Pickens in Florida, when Hayden didn’t return as planned after leaving Orange Beach, Alabama.

His vessel was found near the Fort Pickens Fishing Pier around 11 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar
Wade Marsh
Coffee County search warrant nets dozens of guns, drugs
Dollar General announced the opening of its newest location Monday at 6240 N. Rivers Ave. in...
Samson Dollar General facing staffing issues

Latest News

Dothan new business update
Businesses around Dothan aiming to cross the opening finish line
Marathon gas station
Marathon gas station in Campbellton modifies business operations
Two suspects have been arrested after a fatal shooting victim was found in the area of Hicks...
2 arrested last month in Union Springs capital murder case
Carroll High School to move to block schedule
News4 - Carroll High School moving to block schedule next year
Campbellton gas station modifies hours due to staffing issues
News4 - Campbellton gas station modifies hours due to staffing issues