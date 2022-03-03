Almost 90 acre wildfire raises concerns during favorable conditions

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Calls began to come in for a wildfire along County Road 2 Thursday in Henry County around the noon hour.

Once first responders arrived on scene the fire had already spread close to 20 acres. After two hours of fighting, they say close to 90 acres had been destroyed.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only fire at that time.

“It’s three o’clock and there are already approximately 30 wildfires in the state of Alabama going on right now and the vast majority of them are in South Alabama,” said Brady Dunn, Forestry Specialist, Alabama Forestry Commission.

With conditions favorable for wildfires, more are being seen.

“We have low humidity and we’re very dry down here in Southeast Alabama right now, so it doesn’t take much to start a fire we are talking humidity below 20 percent and when that happens fire danger is extreme.”

Which is why officials are warning to not burn at this time. However, if you have to make sure you are following all necessary steps.

“State law says that you’ve got to get a permit if it’s over quarter of an acre or if it’s within 25 feet of a flammable area, so the fire thing is getting the permit next is making sure you have the manpower and the equipment to control your fire.”

Even a bonfire in your backyard could start lead to an out of control fire. So, knowing those proper steps are important on these cooler nights.

“Well, you want to have a fire break around that some type of either rocks or wet the ground around it have your water hose or bucket or something handy

Officials say the cause of this fire was more than likely an unprescribed debris burn, and is still under investigation.

Haleburg, Headland. Webb and Columbia Volunteer Fire Departments were all on scene to assist with this fire.

