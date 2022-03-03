After a chilly morning warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s, once the sun is up things will start to warm up. This afternoon clouds will move in from the west leaving us partly cloudy through the afternoon hours but temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tomorrow even warmer with more sunshine, the warm temperatures and dry conditions will stick with us through the weekend. The start of next week we will be watch for our next chance of rain, models are still in disagreement on timing so this is something we will watch over the next few days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 83°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 84° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain in the AM. Low: 61° High: 76° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain later in the day. Low: 46° High: 72° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 72° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 72° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.