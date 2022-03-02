Advertisement

Highlands students spread the word

School newspaper
School newspaper(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Highlands Elementary students are “spreading the word” through a new program.

Nine 5th graders now make up the school’s newspaper club!

The monthly paper features staff shout outs and student spotlights.

The idea making the club came from one of the students, and quickly gained traction with other young writers.

“The newspaper is to let everybody know in 5th grade what is going on, what we have been doing, and just give them a heads up, and shoutout our good citizens and everybody who’s been really good,” explains Ava Mccoy, a 5th grader at Highlands Elementary.

The club issued their first copy last week.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow could face additional charges
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
A child and adult were hurt in a wreck in Baker involving a bicycle and a car.
Opp man dead after early morning crash near Elba
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Travel agents say this summer will be one of the busiest travel seasons in years, with many...
Travel agents recommend holding off on booking European travel for now
Abortion law
Florida Senate approves 15-week abortion ban
Alabama lawmakers are working to pass a bill to help improve elementary school student’s math...
Alabama lawmakers working to improve math skills in elementary schools, but some teachers not on board with new bill
A crowd gathers to remember the victims of the Lee County tornado .
Memorial held on anniversary of deadly 2019 Lee County tornado