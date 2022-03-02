Highlands students spread the word

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Highlands Elementary students are “spreading the word” through a new program.

Nine 5th graders now make up the school’s newspaper club!

The monthly paper features staff shout outs and student spotlights.

The idea making the club came from one of the students, and quickly gained traction with other young writers.

“The newspaper is to let everybody know in 5th grade what is going on, what we have been doing, and just give them a heads up, and shoutout our good citizens and everybody who’s been really good,” explains Ava Mccoy, a 5th grader at Highlands Elementary.

The club issued their first copy last week.

