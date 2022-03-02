Governor Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Day
CLANTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today on Read Across America Day visited Clanton Elementary School, where she read What Do You Do with an Idea? to a kindergarten class.
She also visited a few classrooms and made an announcement over the intercom.
Following her visit, the governor issued the following quote:
Photos from the governor’s visit can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720297077613
A video recapping Governor Ivey’s trip to Clanton can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEEAv4jmqAk
News 4 is also celebrating Read Across America Week. Take a look!
