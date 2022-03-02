Advertisement

Governor Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Day

Governor Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Day
Governor Ivey Celebrates Read Across America Day(Hal Yeager | WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher and Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST
CLANTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Ivey today on Read Across America Day visited Clanton Elementary School, where she read What Do You Do with an Idea? to a kindergarten class.

She also visited a few classrooms and made an announcement over the intercom.

Following her visit, the governor issued the following quote:

Photos from the governor’s visit can be found here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720297077613

A video recapping Governor Ivey’s trip to Clanton can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEEAv4jmqAk

News 4 is also celebrating Read Across America Week. Take a look!

