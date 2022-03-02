Doug Tew Rec Center receiving $1 million upgrade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan City Commissioners on Tuesday approved nearly a million dollars for much needed Doug Tew Recreation Center upgrades.

The vote received a thunderous ovation from those who participate in Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Recreation Program.

Located at Doug Tew about 18 months ago, that program provides recreation and leisure activities for intellectually challenged individuals.

“This facility was built in the 1950′s and is woefully inadequate in handicap accessibility,” Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper said of the center. After construction is complete, Doug Tew will comply with American Disability Act guidelines.

There will other upgrades, as well.

“It will have major kitchen renovations and those renovations will include activities specific to the therapeutic program, teaching kitchen,” Cowper said.

A completion date has not been predicted, though work is expected to commence in a few weeks.

Lewis Construction LLC submitted the lowest bid, $943,500.00.

