Another warm afternoon ahead

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are on the cool side once again this morning with most of us in the lower 40s, this afternoon we will warm into the middle to upper 70s around the area. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with all of us staying dry, the dry pattern will continue into the weekend as well. We will see a chance of rain as we head into the start of next week with the best chance right now on Tuesday, the warm temperatures will also stick around.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 76°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 45°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 84° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 75° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 72° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

