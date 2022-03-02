Advertisement

Another warm afternoon ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are on the cool side once again this morning with most of us in the lower 40s, this afternoon we will warm into the middle to upper 70s around the area. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with all of us staying dry, the dry pattern will continue into the weekend as well. We will see a chance of rain as we head into the start of next week with the best chance right now on Tuesday, the warm temperatures will also stick around.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 76°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 45°. Winds: Light W 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 84° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 75° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 72° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow could face additional charges
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence
A child and adult were hurt in a wreck in Baker involving a bicycle and a car.
Opp man dead after early morning crash near Elba
Ozark Gas Prices
Gas prices continue to soar

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 3, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
More Warm Days Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-03-22
After a chilly morning warm this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-03-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-03-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 2, 2022