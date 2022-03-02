Advertisement

Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.(WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would prohibit transgender minors from being given puberty blockers, hormones or surgeries to affirm their gender identity.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the Senate-passed legislation on Wednesday. It now moves to the full Alabama House of Representatives.

The committee also approved a House version of the same bill.

The bill would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones or perform surgery to aid in the gender transition of people 18 years old or younger.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Passenger pleaded for teen to slow down before deadly wreck: Report
The shooting at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
5 suspects in custody for murder of Henry County teen
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow could face additional charges
A child and adult were hurt in a wreck in Baker involving a bicycle and a car.
Opp man dead after early morning crash near Elba
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
Million dollar thief released after serving a third of sentence

Latest News

Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, the deputy commanding general and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal,...
New gambling legislation introduced in legislature
On Tuesday, March 1st, the House passed the bill, HB 122, to help alleviate trains in the...
Alabama lawmakers working to stop trains from blocking railroad crossings
State of the Union 3/1/22.
Alabama leaders react to State of the Union speech
Jeff Coleman loses ballot bid
Jon Decker has more insight on President Biden's Supreme Court nomination of federal appeals...
Biden Supreme Court nominee