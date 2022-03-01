WCCD Receives Welding Training Grant to Partner with Wayne Farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Workforce Development has received a $9,699 grant from the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Existing Industry Training Program (EITP) to upskill existing maintenance employees at Wayne Farms in welding fabrication. The partnership between WCCD and Wayne Farms will provide Wayne Farm employees with the necessary skills vital for day-to-day operations within the feed mill facility.

WCCD’s training will focus on welding safety, as well as the fundamentals of proper base metal preparation, join fit-up, electrode selection, current settings, and applicable welding application techniques for multiple join designs and welding positions—all of which are skills necessary for day-to-day operations within the Wayne Farms facility.

By allowing trainees to obtain basic and advanced welding knowledge that will enable them to properly assess equipment or parts that must be repaired, WCCD’s training will benefit Wayne Farms by ultimately reducing equipment downtime and excessive maintenance costs.

“The Workforce Development division strives to meet the workforce needs of all businesses within our region,” said Joe Johnson, WCCD Director of Workforce Development. The partnership between Wallace Community College and Wayne Farms is a wonderful example of how upskilling existing employees can lead to improved efficiency and effectiveness within the workplace. We are excited to begin the training and are truly appreciative of our partnership with Wayne Farms.”

“The growing partnership between Wayne Farms Dothan and Wallace College is building strength in our maintenance team’s baseline mechanical knowledge,” said Matthew Rials, Operation Manager at Wayne Farms. “More importantly it increases each team members’ individual overall mechanical skill that leads to better performance for the employee and increased plant efficiency. We have had numerous maintenance technicians that participated in prior classes where they found the training applicable to improving their daily jobs and increases their level of performance.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

