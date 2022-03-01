Triggerfish season opens

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Triggerfish season started Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and it will run through May 31, 2022.

This kicks off the fishing season locally as the weather and Gulf start to warm up.

Captain Anderson’s Marina has over 40 charter boats where people can fish in small to big groups.

Triggerfish is a popular fish as they offer a taste similar to crab meat.

“Triggerfish taste sweet because they eat a lot of lobsters, crab, and crustaceans out there,” Chances R Charters Captain Stephen Anderson said.

The requirements for catching and keeping triggerfish can be found on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.

