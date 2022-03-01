Advertisement

Triggerfish season opens

Triggerfish season starts today March 1, 2022 and runs through May 31, 2022.
Triggerfish season starts today March 1, 2022 and runs through May 31, 2022.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Triggerfish season started Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and it will run through May 31, 2022.

This kicks off the fishing season locally as the weather and Gulf start to warm up.

Captain Anderson’s Marina has over 40 charter boats where people can fish in small to big groups.

Triggerfish is a popular fish as they offer a taste similar to crab meat.

“Triggerfish taste sweet because they eat a lot of lobsters, crab, and crustaceans out there,” Chances R Charters Captain Stephen Anderson said.

The requirements for catching and keeping triggerfish can be found on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
5 suspects in custody for murder of Henry County teen
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary

Latest News

White House Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Joe Biden's SOTU Address on News 4 This Morning
White House Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Joe Biden's SOTU Address on News 4 This Morning
Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again
Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
VP Harris coming to Selma for ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
As we continue to navigate a pandemic, Alabama continues to deal with a shortage of nurses....
Troy University expands nursing program