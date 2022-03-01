Advertisement

Rising gas prices reflect uncertainties of Russia invasion of Ukraine

FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. The national average...
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than 2021.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices have risen for the ninth straight week, hitting a national average of $3.59 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is up 23.2 cents from a month ago and 87.6 cents per gallon higher than 2021.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high-level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said the uncertainty has pushed the price of fuel considerably in the last week and will remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, De Haan says gas prices typically increase anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day each year.

“It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,” De Haan said.

In response, the 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves - half from the U.S. - to send a message to markets there will not be a shortfall in supplies, Associated Press reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging a ceasefire to show Russia's seriousness in negotiations. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
5 suspects in custody for murder of Henry County teen
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
The Russian invaders are shelling homes, hospitals and schools in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: US slams lethal strikes on Ukrainian schools, hospitals, homes
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say
A Russian shell hits a large oil depot in Chernhiv, north of Kyiv, on Thursday.
Ukraine: Airstrike causes diesel fuel to catch fire
Residents of Lviv are making spike strips, flak jackets and camouflage.
Residents of Lviv, Ukraine gear up for a fight