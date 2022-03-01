DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Slingluff Elementary is “Reading Across America” with dress up days all week long!

Tuesday’s theme: “readers are superheroes,” and students’ outfits did not disappoint.

It’s all in an effort to get young kids excited and interested in books.

Alfrances Ligon, 3rd grader expresses, “Today I dressed up as Wonder Woman, and I’m excited because I’m gonna help read for the country and help others that can’t read.”

“I personally like Read Across America because I like the fact that I can read, and the more that I read, I know that the more knowledge I can obtain, and I can put that into use for my future,” explains Brody Dickerson, 4th grader.

Wednesday at Slingluff is “Seusstastic celebration day.”

Students are encouraged to wear a Dr. Seuss shirt, crazy socks, and/or hat.

