PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An EF4 tornado struck the city of Enterprise on March 1, 2007.

The tornado first touched down near the Enterprise Municipal Airport. The damage in this area was minimal compared to what was to come.

After briefly lifting, the tornado again touchdown close to downtown Enterprise. Enterprise High School took a direct hit. Hillcrest Elementary School and Hillcrest Baptist Church also suffered significant damage.

Hundreds of homes were heavily damaged or completely destroyed.

Over $350 million dollars in damage was done in the city.

CLICK HERE IF PLAYER IS NOT LOADING CORRECTLY

A new high school was built in a new location in the city. A memorial sit at the site of the old high school remembering the 9 lives lost in the city that day. 8 of those were students at the high school. They died when a wall in the school came down on top of them as they were taking shelter in one of the school’s hallways.

News4 has uploaded over 100 photos from the day of the storm and it’s aftermath.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.