Opp man wanted in connection to car lot theft

Opp man wanted for Florida car lot theft
Opp man wanted for Florida car lot theft(Marianna Police Dept.)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Opp man is wanted for their involvement in a theft ring at Miller & Miller, Marianna Police confirmed.

According to reports, on Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022, Marianna Police Department responded to the report of a theft at Miller & Miller Chevrolet, located in the 4200 block of Lafayette Street.

At the scene, officers learned that a tire and rim had been stolen from a customer’s vehicle. The vehicle was located at the dealership.

Investigators learned of two suspects and a suspected vehicle.

The suspects are identified as Travis Allen, 38, of Bristol, FL, and 30-year-old, Jamie Owens from Opp, AL.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both Allen and Owens.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation into these individual activities in and around Marianna. The department asks that if anyone has any information in regard to these two individuals, to contact MPD or call 911.

