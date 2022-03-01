Legal Talk: Rule of Law
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the rule of law.
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the rule of law.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.