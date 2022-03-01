Advertisement

Lake DeFuniak reopens for public swimming

Lake DeFuniak reopened for public swimming Tuesday and will remain open until September 30th.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re in DeFuniak Springs and want to go for a dip, but don’t want to drive all the way out to the beach, you’ve got options now.

Lake DeFuniak reopened for public swimming Tuesday and will remain open until September 30th. There is a designated swimming area between the boat ramp of the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood to the Amphitheater. You can go Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to sunset, or Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to sunset.

Boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing will continue, but not in the designated swimming area, which is around 75 feet from the shoreline.

