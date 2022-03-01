Advertisement

Gradual Warm-up Underway

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Meteorological Spring is here and the weather pattern is falling right into line. We’ll see cool nights in the 40s continue this week, but highs will reach the middle 70s Wednesday, with upper 70s Thursday and around 80° Friday. Look for even warmer air this weekend as we remain dry.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 42°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 76°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 45°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 84° 20%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 84° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

