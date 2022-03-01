Fort Rucker Post Exchange renovations in final quarter

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - It has been well over a year since renovations began on Fort Rucker’s Post Exchange. Now some of those projects are open, with others not far behind.

Fort Rucker is closing in on the completion their newly renovated Post Exchange.

“We’re in the last quarter now so we’re about 75 percent complete with the total project,” said Brenda Hyland - General Manager, Fort Rucker PX.

Starbucks and Qdoba are new on post, while the PX’s Subway and Popeyes are closed while they receive a facelift.

“It’s a great space for especially our young soldiers to come grab a cup of coffee grab a snack on the weekends when they’re not in classes and they can catch up with their family on their tablets and iPhone.”

Visitors will find upgraded furniture featuring built in phone and tablet chargers. Some less noticeable items like LED lighting and a new HVAC system have also been added.

“I think they’ll notice in the summer it’s going to be a little bit cooler and more pleasant, and the air quality is going to be better.”

Now, the biggest chunk of renovations are taking place in the main proper.

“We’re going to have an expanded “be fit” section with self-service athletic shoes and an expanded selection of athletic wear and casual clothing.”

The area will also be getting its own restrooms, while the restrooms near the four seasons department are getting completely overhauled.

“Everything completely new flooring, walls fixtures of course so I think that’ll be a welcomed change too.”

Charley’s will also be receiving a facelift in June or July. All of the renovations are set to be completed sometime in the beginning of August.

