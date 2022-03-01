Enterprise High students learn about the school’s history

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Current Enterprise High students were too young or not even born yet to understand the tragic events of March 1st, 2007.

That’s why the school is taking the time to teach today’s students about EHS’ past.

An 18-minute video did just that.

“We started with a slideshow of the old Enterprise High School, the students there, some of the activities they did, and then we turned to the tornado years,” says Joe Holley with Enterprise High School. “Then we actually looked at the class of 2010. They were the class that went to high school for about 3 and a half years, and they graduated, but they never had a building of their own.”

A teacher there at that time and video creator Joe Holley says it’s important these students feel connected.

Holley continues, “When you at least know where your history lies, you feel part of it, and hopefully this particular video will give them a chance to see some of the things that went on in the old Enterprise High School and some of the way we’ve changed since the tornado years.”

For one senior, it made her realize there’s more to Enterprise High than her current day-to-day activities on campus.

“I think we forget a lot of times, especially in a newer building, but to watch that video and see that there has been so much history before us, I think that’s something that really touched me,” says Graciana Doster.

Keeping the memory of those lost, alive.

Holley expresses, “The students that we lost, I taught seven out of eight of them and I feel very blessed to have known all eight of them.”

Teaching students about the challenges those before them had to overcome.

“This event has changed our entire town and just remembering the people that were lost and the people that are still affected, that’s super important to remember,” explains Doster.

Hoping as time goes by, emotional wounds continue to heal.

Holley finishes, “You’ve got to take life where it is and move on, but I can’t say that you totally forget.”

