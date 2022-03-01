Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools (DCS) and the Dothan Police Department (DPD) have concluded their investigation into the Bomb Threat that was called into Dothan Preparatory Academy (DPA) on February 28, 2022.

At approximately 12:15 PM, on Monday, February 28, 2022, a bomb threat was called into the office of Dothan Preparatory Academy. Office staff and campus resource officers immediately responded with appropriate protocols.

All students were evacuated and emergency personnel was contacted. Parents were notified of the incident via Automated Call Out System at 12:47 PM once all students were safely evacuated and accounted for.

The sweep of Dothan Preparatory Academy by law enforcement concluded at 2:45 PM on February 28, 2022, and students were able to return to their classrooms. As a result of the investigation, two DPA students were charged with making terroristic threats.

Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrators. At the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for the students and consumes staff resources.

Dothan City School encourages parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats, or disturbing information to a trusted adult.

Students also need to be aware that Dothan City Schools and law enforcement agencies take these threats very seriously and pursue prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Besides the possibility of criminal charges, DCS will seek restitution from the court for the disruption created by the suspects.

The district will impose the strongest penalty within its Code of Conduct. The school system asks that all parents make their child aware of these ramifications and that they understand hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.

