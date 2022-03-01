Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
5 suspects in custody for murder of Henry County teen
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
The Russian invaders are shelling homes, hospitals and schools in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: US slams lethal strikes on Ukrainian schools, hospitals, homes
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say
A Russian shell hits a large oil depot in Chernhiv, north of Kyiv, on Thursday.
Ukraine: Airstrike causes diesel fuel to catch fire
Residents of Lviv are making spike strips, flak jackets and camouflage.
Residents of Lviv, Ukraine gear up for a fight