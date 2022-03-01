Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman

FM Ambulance
FM Ambulance(KVLY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City woman is dead after a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed.

According to ALEA, the crash happened at approximately 8:11 a.m., on Alabama 605 near the 22-mile marker, less than one mile south of Midland City, in Dale County.

The victim is identified as 47-year-old, Frances Delose McGrady.

Reports say McGrady was seriously injured when the 2014 Hyundai Sonata she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, a ditch, and a culvert headwall.

The victim, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle.

McGrady was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No other details are available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses the future of magnet, other schools...
School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing
UPDATED: Dothan Prep evacuated after reported bomb threat
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
TIMOTHY ANDERSON
Houston County man behind bars on 50 child porn charges
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Latest News

Doug Tew Recreation Center in Dothan, AL.
Doug Tew Rec Center receiving $1 million upgrade
Enterprise High students
Enterprise High students learn about the school’s history
Enterprise High School after a tornado struck Thursday, March 1, 2007 causing the roof to...
Stewart Halcomb of “The Springs” reflects on Enterprise Tornado 15 year anniversary
Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”
Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”