Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City woman is dead after a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed.

According to ALEA, the crash happened at approximately 8:11 a.m., on Alabama 605 near the 22-mile marker, less than one mile south of Midland City, in Dale County.

The victim is identified as 47-year-old, Frances Delose McGrady.

Reports say McGrady was seriously injured when the 2014 Hyundai Sonata she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, a ditch, and a culvert headwall.

The victim, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle.

McGrady was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No other details are available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the case.

