Cooler this morning but warm this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Cooler this morning for most we are waking up in the middle to upper 40s, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the lower 70s and mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow things will be even warmer with high in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. Warmer as we head into the first weekend of March with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Our next chance at a few showers come in during the day on Monday of next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds: Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 84° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 83° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 80° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

