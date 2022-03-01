Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It is chicken season for Alabama 4-H clubs, as they are preparing to kick-off the annual “Chick Chain”.

This yearly event allows kids between the ages of 9 to 18 to pick from five different breeds of chickens, from there, they then receive ten chicks.

These chicks then become their responsibility. Providing an educational opportunity for these children.

“Different parts of a chicken or realizing that there are different types of breeds of chicken as far to learning how to hold a chicken how to wash a chicken and just having the opportunity to speak in front of people about what they have learned over the course of that time,” said Arielle Hooks - Club Agent, Dale County 4-H.

After raising these chicks for close to 20 weeks, the kids will present two of them at a showcase and auction at the National Peanut Festival in November.

The cost is $65 and includes the purchase of the 10 vaccinated chicks, a t-shirt and covers the entry fees for the show and auction. If you do not want a shirt the total is $55.

Checks can be made out to Alabama 4-H Foundation.

Registration forms and deposits are due by April 1st.

If your kids may be interested in participating you must contact your 4-H office. If your child is not a part of a 4-H Club they must register before being able to take part in this event.

