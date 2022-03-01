Advertisement

Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”

Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”
Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”(Alabama 4-H Clubs preparing for “Chick Chain”)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - It is chicken season for Alabama 4-H clubs, as they are preparing to kick-off the annual “Chick Chain”.

This yearly event allows kids between the ages of 9 to 18 to pick from five different breeds of chickens, from there, they then receive ten chicks.

These chicks then become their responsibility. Providing an educational opportunity for these children.

“Different parts of a chicken or realizing that there are different types of breeds of chicken as far to learning how to hold a chicken how to wash a chicken and just having the opportunity to speak in front of people about what they have learned over the course of that time,” said Arielle Hooks - Club Agent, Dale County 4-H.

After raising these chicks for close to 20 weeks, the kids will present two of them at a showcase and auction at the National Peanut Festival in November.

The cost is $65 and includes the purchase of the 10 vaccinated chicks, a t-shirt and covers the entry fees for the show and auction. If you do not want a shirt the total is $55.

Checks can be made out to Alabama 4-H Foundation.

Registration forms and deposits are due by April 1st.

If your kids may be interested in participating you must contact your 4-H office. If your child is not a part of a 4-H Club they must register before being able to take part in this event.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses the future of magnet, other schools...
School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing
UPDATED: Dothan Prep evacuated after reported bomb threat
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
TIMOTHY ANDERSON
Houston County man behind bars on 50 child porn charges
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Latest News

Doug Tew Recreation Center in Dothan, AL.
Doug Tew Rec Center receiving $1 million upgrade
Enterprise High students
Enterprise High students learn about the school’s history
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado struck Thursday, March 1, 2007 causing the roof to...
Stewart Halcomb of “The Springs” reflects on Enterprise Tornado 15 year anniversary