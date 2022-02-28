Advertisement

The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee bans Russian and Belarusian athletes

Medals of The World Games 2022
Medals of The World Games 2022(The World Games 2022)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of Directors of The World Games 2022 Birmingham Organizing Committee voted to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus from participating in The World Games 2022 in Birmingham this July.

Directors said the decision is in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board recommendation made Monday morning. The World Games 2022, which takes place from July 7-17, is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin discussed the decision further at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Tuesday, March 1.

Mayor Randall Woodfin and CEO Nick Sellers talk about The World Games 2022 and Russian-athlete ban

During a recent protest Saturday at Railroad Park, at least one speaker suggested pressure be put on organizers to ban Russian athletes from coming to Birmingham to compete in this Summer’s World Games.

Birmingham city councilor Hunter Williams applauds the move. He shared his thoughts on the situation in a letter to the World Games board of directors.

”I’m very happy that the world games organizing committee is standing up with the people of Ukraine and making sure that is it equitable to those Ukrainian athletes that will probably be having to defend themselves and their homeland and their families because of the unprovoked actions of Russia,” Williams said.

Williams says Birmingham has a long-standing tradition of being a city that represents freedom and overcoming oppression. He’s hoping more people in the community will stand up for Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from...
5 suspects in custody for murder of Henry County teen
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary

Latest News

Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again
Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again
Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again
Enterprise boys basketball heading to Final Four again
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva County Bulldogs
Jim Bob Striplin resigns as Geneva County head football coach
Enterprise baseball remembers the Enterprise 8
Enterprise baseball continues to honor tornado victims 15 years later
Carroll Eagles making history in Birmingham
Carroll Eagles making history in Birmingham