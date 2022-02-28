Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Skies will clear overnight, with mostly sunny skies to return Tuesday. We’ll see chilly nights this week in the 40s, but daily highs will warm from the lower 70s Tuesday, to around 80° by Friday. Dry weather will last through the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clearing. Low near 41°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 42°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 75° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 84° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 84° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

