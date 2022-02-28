Advertisement

Toyota’s Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack

People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota is...
People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.

Kojima Industries Corp., based in Toyota city in central Japan, said Monday the problem could be a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system.

As a result, the company said its system could not communicate properly with Toyota or monitor production, although there was nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.

Kojima spokesman Tomohiro Takayama said the company was investigating and working to fix the problem.

“This has never happened before,” Takayama said. “We are not sure yet if it is a cyberattack, but we suspect it might be one.”

Kojima supplies Toyota with many parts including air-conditioning, steering wheel components and other parts for vehicles’ interiors and exteriors.

It was unclear when the problem might be fixed and production could resume.

Toyota Motor Corp., which makes the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan, apologized for inconveniencing its customers and promised to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Toyota and other automakers already are grappling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some customers have been waiting months for their orders to be delivered.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary
Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses the future of magnet, other schools...
School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing

Latest News

Dramatic video captures floor collapsing during teen's party
About 150 teens were at a party in Colorado when the floor collapsed, first responders say.
Caught on video: Floor collapses under teenagers during over-capacity party
Enterprise baseball remembers the Enterprise 8
Enterprise baseball continues to honor tornado victims 15 years later
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill