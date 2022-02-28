School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A federal judge this morning dismissed a half-million-dollar lawsuit a former superintendent brought against the Dothan Board of Education.

Dr. Phyllis Edwards accused the Board of illegally terminating her employment, though she voluntarily quit.

Edwards submitted a resignation letter dated September 8, 2020, then six days later the school board voted to accept her resignation, effective immediately.

Edwards claimed she should have been permitted to work a 120-day notice called for in her five-year contract.

She sought $584,000 in salary and benefits.

However, U.S. District Judge Emily Marks dismissed her case, putting an end to the matter, unless Edwards appeals.

Dr. Edwards’ tenure was embroiled in turmoil and discontent. The closings of several schools and elimination of popular magnet schools did not sit well with many parents.

She also had run-ins with band boosters that resulted in Edwards’ administration attempting to have one booster arrested.

Police refused to make the arrest.

