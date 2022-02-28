Salvation Army supplying way for you to step up and help Ukraine

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army in numerous countries have put boots on the ground to help those effected. Now they’ve supplied a way for you to help at home.

We have heard from many viewers asking how they could help. It’s a simple as a click or two on the Salvation Army’s website.

They have created a page where you can go on and make a one time monetary donation.

These donations will go to these Salvation Army so they can continue to gather needed items, such as food, for those being affected.

“When times are horrific like they are right now i mean we are seeing on the news what it looks like we have no idea really what that feels like and what their feelings are,” said Deanne Jones - Captain, Dothan Salvation Army, “So, this is a great opportunity to get involved and to know that you are sending some relief their way.”

If you would like to help out in the efforts for Ukraine you can do so by going to the “Love Before Conflict” website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.