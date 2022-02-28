Advertisement

Rip Current Risks and Safety Tips

(Cindy Desmond)
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Spring Break fast approaching, it is good to know the dangers of rip currents.

Rip currents take the lives of more people than any other weather-related deaths along the Gulf Coast. A rip current is defined as, “a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach” (NOAA).

They can most commonly be found near piers, inlets, and jetties.

Below are a few things that you should know before heading to the beach this year.

1. Know the flag colors and their meaning

  • Green: Low Hazard
  • Yellow: Medium Hazard
  • Red: High Hazard
  • Double Red: Water Closed to the Public
Rip Current
Rip Current(WTVY)

2. Visual signs of a rip current (not always visible, each case is different)

  • Foam and/or seaweed moving away from the shore
  • A sliver of water where waves are not breaking
rip current
rip current(WTVY)

3. What to do if caught in a rip current

  • Do not panic!
  • Try and conserve energy by not directly fighting current
  • Swim parallel to shore if possible
rip current
rip current(WTVY)

