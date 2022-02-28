Rip Current Risks and Safety Tips
Published: Feb. 28, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With Spring Break fast approaching, it is good to know the dangers of rip currents.
Rip currents take the lives of more people than any other weather-related deaths along the Gulf Coast. A rip current is defined as, “a powerful, narrow channel of water flowing away from the beach” (NOAA).
They can most commonly be found near piers, inlets, and jetties.
Below are a few things that you should know before heading to the beach this year.
1. Know the flag colors and their meaning
- Green: Low Hazard
- Yellow: Medium Hazard
- Red: High Hazard
- Double Red: Water Closed to the Public
2. Visual signs of a rip current (not always visible, each case is different)
- Foam and/or seaweed moving away from the shore
- A sliver of water where waves are not breaking
3. What to do if caught in a rip current
- Do not panic!
- Try and conserve energy by not directly fighting current
- Swim parallel to shore if possible
