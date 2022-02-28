Midland City Elementary works to recover after fire

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Elementary remains closed as inspections and deep cleaning continue throughout the kindergarten wing.

School officials are wasting no time with the start of the new week, taking the necessary measures to make sure a blaze never happens in their classrooms again.

“We are having the wiring inspected throughout the whole school,” explains Ben Baker, Superintendent of Dale County Schools. “We’re having the HVAC inspected and conditioned because what happens is, the air conditioners draw in all that soot, and so all that’s got to be cleaned and reconditioned.”

Four classrooms in total were affected, with three taking on water and smoke damage.

The final room, where pre-k was held, is considered a total loss.

“We expect the kindergarten classes to be ready by spring break,” continues Baker. “The pre-k classroom will not be ready till the fall, so those areas will be relocated for that timeframe.”

Bags on top of bags of classroom supplies must be thrown out due to the fire leaving black soot and a smoke-like smell on items such as books.

“I’ve thrown away a lot of stuff,” expresses Jessica Jackson, Kindergarten Teacher. “Most everything that were on my walls had to be trashed because of the water coming down from the ceilings and the soot.”

Teachers like Jackson are heartbroken about the damage, but thankful for the volunteer fire fighters who stopped the spread.

Jackson says, “The items that I can keep are very important and I need them for my classroom to run every day.”

They are prepared to overcome this challenge, and aim to greet students with a smiling face when they return to school.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna take it, but I’m hoping that I can get in there and tell them all it’s gonna be okay and we’ll do the best we can with the items and the things that we have,” finishes Jackson.

The exact cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Pre-k students will stay home all week, while others return on Wednesday.

