WATCH: Jeff Coleman seeks AG, Secretary of State help to get on ballot

Montgomery, AL - Conservative Trucker Jeff “Alabama Tough” Coleman today hand-delivered a letter to Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill requesting they seek clarification from the United States Supreme Court as to whether in their ruling they intended to nix the February 11th filing deadline for all congressional candidates.

“The simple fact is voters deserve a choice, but right now a political machine is doing everything they can to protect the insiders and Namby Pamby politicians who are driving America into a ditch,” said Coleman. “That’s why I am asking Secretary Merrill and General Marshall to do what’s right by the people, to stand up to political cronyism and ask the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify this matter so voters have a real choice in this upcoming election.

On January 24 a court threw out Alabama’s Congressional District lines and extended filing to February 11 to allow more time for the district lines to be finalized and more time for prospective candidates to review them. After the Supreme Court ruled on the lines, Coleman filed for Congress before the new deadline.

Following a request from Jeff Coleman, on Friday, a lower court declined to clarify the deadline for filing for Congress and said Mr. Coleman can’t be a party to the case.

Secretary Merrill appears to believe that recent federal court rulings over Alabama’s congressional map leave unclear what date – January 28, February 11, or some other date – constitutes the deadline to have filed to run for Congress. Since both Secretary Merrill and General Marshall are in the case, they are able to ask this question on behalf of Alabamians and get an answer.

“We refuse to be steamrolled by the same type of political cronyism that is hurting our Alabama families,” added Coleman. “This is about letting the people decide between the same old corrupt career politicians or an Alabama Tough Trucker with a proven track record of job creation and standing up for what’s right.”

The Jeff Coleman for Congress “Alabama Tough” Air Horn Truck Tour will be coming to a city and town near you in the great 2nd Congressional District of “Sweet Home” Alabama and we want everyone to sign our “Stop Socialism” wall.

