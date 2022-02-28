Houston County man behind bars on 50 child porn charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On February 15, 2022, The Houston County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with A.L.E.A. and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force opened an investigation pertaining to Child Pornography.

On February 25, 2022, The Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Timothy Kirk Anderson of Ashford, AL with 25 Counts of Possession with Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography and 25 Counts of Dissemination/Display of Child Pornogropahy.

Mr. Anderson was booked into the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $250,000.00

