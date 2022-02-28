Advertisement

Houston County Career Academy works to recruit students

By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Career Academy is working to fill classes for the fall.

On Monday, a group of sophomores toured the facility, getting a firsthand look at what they could do at the academy.

Health science, engineering and automotive are a handful of programs HCCA offers.

After graduation, students can go straight to work, or use what they’ve learned to get a jump start in college.

“There’s a huge need in Houston County for people in workforce right now, in almost every field area, and we have students that we’re preparing for those careers, so in order for them to be prepared for careers, we need them to come into the Career Academy and take advantage of the opportunities that we have,” explains Chris Kennedy, Career Tech Director.

The career academy is hosting an information meeting March 1st at 5:00 for parents of Houston County 9th through 11th graders.

