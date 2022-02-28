Advertisement

Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.(southtownboy via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some bars and liquor stores across the United States have pulled Russian vodka from their shelves to promote Ukrainian brands instead.

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3 billion, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

While vodka comes to mind to many Americans as a major good from Russia, the top imports in 2019 were:

  • mineral fuels
  • precious metals and stones
  • iron and steel
  • fertilizers
  • inorganic chemicals

Snack foods were the leading category of agricultural imports from Russia in 2019, followed by tree nuts, oils and dairy products.

On the flip side, Russians are reliant on a multitude of imported goods from around the globe. Prices for those items are likely to skyrocket, potentially causing supply chain issues in the coming weeks.

Russia has moved to produce many goods domestically, including most of its food, to shield the economy from sanctions, said Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham.

According to the USTR, U.S. total exports of agricultural products to Russia totaled $193 million in 2019.

Prepared food was the leading domestic export category, followed by planting seeds, tobacco and live animals.

The war in Ukraine could impact beer prices in the U.S. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary
Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses the future of magnet, other schools...
School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing

Latest News

Dramatic video captures floor collapsing during teen's party
About 150 teens were at a party in Colorado when the floor collapsed, first responders say.
Caught on video: Floor collapses under teenagers during over-capacity party
Enterprise baseball remembers the Enterprise 8
Enterprise baseball continues to honor tornado victims 15 years later
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will ‘pay’
Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to meet with four top senators Wednesday.
Supreme Court nominee Jackson heading to Capitol Hill