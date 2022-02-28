Advertisement

Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

The top six and seven of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, both...
The top six and seven of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, both records.(Gray Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The top six and seven of the top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, both records.

The single day of chaos led to some big changes in this week’s poll - everywhere but at the top.

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games.

The Zags received 43 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week.

No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson.
Prosecutor off job indefinitely as investigation into online romance expands
Dothan Police arrest two students in Dothan Prep. Academy bomb threat
FM Ambulance
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Dale County woman
Enterprise High School after a tornado ripped through the building on March 1st, 2007 leaving...
PHOTO GALLERY: Enterprise Tornado Anniversary
Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses the future of magnet, other schools...
School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing