Geneva Police seeking help from public to find car wash thief

Geneva Police car
Geneva Police car(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a person related to a car wash theft.

The department posted the announcement on their Facebook page Monday morning.

According to the post, the person in the picture stole property from the “Best Lil’ Car Wash” in Geneva, located on Maple Avenue.

If anyone has information or questions regarding the post, you are asked to contact the Geneva Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

