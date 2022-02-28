UPDATED: Dothan Prep evacuated after reported bomb threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2:45 p.m. Update - Dothan City Schools says the emergency at Dothan Prep has ended. Traffic in and out of the area is no longer restricted.

Students will continue to be dismissed as normal.

Dothan Preparatory Academy has been evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.

Students have been moved to behind the school. A portion of Selma Street is closed at this time.

