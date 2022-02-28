Cooler this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Waking up in the upper 40s and lower 50s around the area this morning, this afternoon a little cooler in the lower to middle 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Overnight clouds will clear and we will see another cool night with lows in the lower 40s. Tomorrow we start to warm back up into the lower 70s. The rest of the week we stay dry and continue to warm up, by the weekend we are in the lower 80s. No real rain chances in the foreseeable future.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 63°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 41°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 84° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

