Car dealerships feeling pandemic impact on used car sales

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you go to a dealership you are typically looking to trade in your car for something new, and with the lack of new vehicles, used car inventory is drying up as well.

Forcing dealerships to get a bit creative.

“We can go out and assertively try to buy vehicles from individuals we’ve encouraged people to come in let us make an offer on their vehicle any opportunity that we have to trade for something if we know it’s something that is a marketable piece we’ll go ahead and step up and pay what we know we’d have to pay for it,” said Aubrey Sullivan - General Sales Manger, Gilland Ford.

Some car owners are seeing this as an opportunity to make some extra cash.

“We’re seeing customers that just genuinely have an extra car. circumstance have come up to where they have a car that they are not driving, and they just want to sell it and so we’re seeing some customers that will just come in we buy their car, and they don’t purchase anything in return, and they just go on their way,” said Bruce Kilgore - Executive Manager, Bondy’s Nissan.

While prices to buy a used car are climbing, so is their value.

“They know that their vehicle is worth more than it probably has been in the last two to three years and in some cases, someone will come in and we can do a used car market analyses on their vehicle and it is when what it was brand new.”

Dealers saying some of the problems they face with new cars is bleeding over to used cars as well.

“Well, if you are selling fewer new cars then obviously you are going to have fewer trades so that same shortage has worked its way over to the pre-owned inventory too.”

So how long will used car prices stay elevated?

“when you start to see it come down on the new side you are probably going to start to see it simultaneously come down on the pre-owned as well.”

While dealerships are remaining hopeful, they are saying all signs are pointing to higher new and used car prices well into 2023.

Dealerships are also seeing a wider range of customers. Meaning people are coming from anywhere from 200 to 300 miles away searching for the car they are looking for.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

