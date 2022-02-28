Advertisement

Car dealerships feeling pandemic impact on used car sales

Car dealerships feeling pandemic impact on used car sales
Car dealerships feeling pandemic impact on used car sales(Car dealerships feeling pandemic impact on used car sales)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you go to a dealership you are typically looking to trade in your car for something new, and with the lack of new vehicles, used car inventory is drying up as well.

Forcing dealerships to get a bit creative.

“We can go out and assertively try to buy vehicles from individuals we’ve encouraged people to come in let us make an offer on their vehicle any opportunity that we have to trade for something if we know it’s something that is a marketable piece we’ll go ahead and step up and pay what we know we’d have to pay for it,” said Aubrey Sullivan - General Sales Manger, Gilland Ford.

Some car owners are seeing this as an opportunity to make some extra cash.

“We’re seeing customers that just genuinely have an extra car. circumstance have come up to where they have a car that they are not driving, and they just want to sell it and so we’re seeing some customers that will just come in we buy their car, and they don’t purchase anything in return, and they just go on their way,” said Bruce Kilgore - Executive Manager, Bondy’s Nissan.

While prices to buy a used car are climbing, so is their value.

“They know that their vehicle is worth more than it probably has been in the last two to three years and in some cases, someone will come in and we can do a used car market analyses on their vehicle and it is when what it was brand new.”

Dealers saying some of the problems they face with new cars is bleeding over to used cars as well.

“Well, if you are selling fewer new cars then obviously you are going to have fewer trades so that same shortage has worked its way over to the pre-owned inventory too.”

So how long will used car prices stay elevated?

“when you start to see it come down on the new side you are probably going to start to see it simultaneously come down on the pre-owned as well.”

While dealerships are remaining hopeful, they are saying all signs are pointing to higher new and used car prices well into 2023.

Dealerships are also seeing a wider range of customers. Meaning people are coming from anywhere from 200 to 300 miles away searching for the car they are looking for.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards discusses the future of magnet, other schools...
School super demanded $584,000 from Dothan; she is getting nothing
Krewe of Kolosse Parade
Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade
UPDATED: Dothan Prep evacuated after reported bomb threat
TIMOTHY ANDERSON
Houston County man behind bars on 50 child porn charges
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Murder charge reduced for woman who killed during argument

Latest News

Will Jacks' "Absolute Rest" exhibit
Thursday reception set for Will Jacks’ ‘Absolute Rest’ exhibit at TROY’s International Arts Center
Salvation Army of Dothan
Salvation Army supplying way for you to step up and help Ukraine
Geneva Police car
Geneva Police seeking help from public to find car wash thief
Rip Current Risks and Safety Tips