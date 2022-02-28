Advertisement

ASU, Tuskegee ink 3-year deal to play Turkey Day Classic

The Alabama State Hornets and the Tuskegee Golden Tigers during the 97th Turkey Day Classic in...
The Alabama State Hornets and the Tuskegee Golden Tigers during the 97th Turkey Day Classic in 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ink has dried on an agreement to bring the Turkey Day Classic back to Alabama State and Tuskegee football lovers for at least three years.

On Monday, Alabama State University confirmed it had reached an agreement with its rival for a three-year renewal of the vaunted game starting in 2023 and running through 2025.

While the two teams played in 2021 for the first Classic matchup in nearly a decade, they won’t meet for 2022. However, the new agreement means the two will battle in the historic 100th Turkey Day Classic, set for 2024.

The game has been played since its inception in 1924, except for 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic. The ASU Hornets and the Tuskegee Golden Tigers have met in all but 12 of the game’s 97 matchups.

“The Turkey Day Classic is the premier HBCU classic game hosted on Thanksgiving,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Director Dr. Jason Cable. “Playing Tuskegee in this game creates a dynamic experience that cannot be rivaled. This game brings families, friends, and alums together and provides a significant economic impact on the city of Montgomery. I want to thank President Morris and Athletic Director (Reginald) Ruffin for their willingness to work with ASU to get a multi-year deal completed. It is a great day to be a Hornet! I look forward to this rivalry for years to come.”

The game is considered the first Black College Football Classic.

“It is thrilling to have this opportunity to play one of our oldest rivalry games in the state of Alabama,” Tuskegee University athletic director Reginald Ruffin said. “I would like to thank Dr. Ross and Dr. Cable for providing Tuskegee University this wonderful opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, alumni and fans. The Turkey Day Classic football rivalry between our great institutions is among the greatest in all collegiate athletics. I am very excited to see this rivalry and competition between Alabama State and Tuskegee continue. We are honored to be part of the legacy of the Turkey Day Classic.”

