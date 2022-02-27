Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some are saying it was a record crowd for today’s Krewe of Kolosse parade through the streets of Dothan.

Large crowds were lined up hours ahead of today’s event all hoping to get their share of beads, cups, frisbees and of course moon pies.

Way to go Dothan and Wiregrass! Beautiful weather Saturday for an amazing Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade! pic.twitter.com/XYPDuanXHt — David Paul (@MetDavidPaul) February 27, 2022

The parade got underway shortly after 3:30 p.m. from Solomon Park. From there float after float made their way through the Garden District, across Main Street before eventually heading towards downtown Dothan.

Nightfall hit just as the parade turned on South Foster Street giving the floats a special look.

Vendors said they expected a record day. Many people were out and about in downtown early due to the great weather.

Established businesses on Foster Street like Bird and Bean, Stix and Cones and KBC were busy all afternoon. Many offered specials for the big day.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.