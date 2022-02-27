Advertisement

Tens of thousands line Dothan streets for Krewe of Kolosse parade

Krewe of Kolosse Parade
By Stephen Crews
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some are saying it was a record crowd for today’s Krewe of Kolosse parade through the streets of Dothan.

Large crowds were lined up hours ahead of today’s event all hoping to get their share of beads, cups, frisbees and of course moon pies.

The parade got underway shortly after 3:30 p.m. from Solomon Park. From there float after float made their way through the Garden District, across Main Street before eventually heading towards downtown Dothan.

Nightfall hit just as the parade turned on South Foster Street giving the floats a special look.

Vendors said they expected a record day. Many people were out and about in downtown early due to the great weather.

Established businesses on Foster Street like Bird and Bean, Stix and Cones and KBC were busy all afternoon. Many offered specials for the big day.

