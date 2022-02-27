Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade makes first return since COVID

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From vendors to float decorators to parade watchers, all can agree this year’s Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras parade was nothing but a success.

This year is the seventh year of the Dothan annual Mardi Gras parade. Thousands flooded the streets of Dothan for the two mile long parade.

“Building the community and everyone coming together especially where the world’s at, you know everything’s going, just coming together like this is special,” says Austin Hendrix, float member.

It was all about the action and happy faces as the parade made its first return since the start of COVID.

“It feels like pre-COVID. I’m just glad everyone’s out here having a good time,” says Katrina Reeder, parade attendee.

For float participants who have been there since the start of it all in 2015, it was like a breath of fresh air.

“We’re so excited that things are opening back up and we’re getting back out in our community again and getting to bond with each other and have so much fun,” says Ashley Thomas, float creator.

Families say the parade and surrounding attractions was some of the most fun they’ve had in a long time.

“As long as my kid, my family, we’re all out here just enjoying the festivities, I’m happy,” says Carlos Hill, parade attendee.

A young parade goer says she was excited to see the people she loved.

“It feels great because I get to hang out with my cousin, both my cousins and my best friend,” says a parade attendee.

It gave community members a stress-free day of celebration.

“It’s not to forget some of the things that are not good but put them on the back burner for today,” says a float member.

After seeing the excitement across many faces at today’s event, attendees say they’re ready to see more events come back like this post COVID. If you would like to rewatch the full parade again, visit our website.

